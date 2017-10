MEXICO CITY, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Mexican copper miner and railroad operator Grupo Mexico reported on Wednesday a third quarter profit of $311 million, down from earnings of $676 million in the same period a year earlier.

The company said revenues for the July-September period were $2.4 billion, compared to $2.8 billion in the same period in 2011. Grupo Mexico files results to the Mexican stock exchange in dollars.