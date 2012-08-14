New Issue-GM Financial sells $1 bln notes

Aug 14 (Reuters) - General Motors Financial Company on Monday sold $1 billion of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, and Credit Suisse were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: GENERAL MOTORS FINANCIAL COMPANY AMT $1 BLN COUPON 4.75 PCT MATURITY 08/15/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013 MOODY'S Ba3 YIELD 4.75 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/16/2012 S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD 404 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH DOUBLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS