New Issue-GM Financial sells $1 bln notes
August 14, 2012 / 2:35 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-GM Financial sells $1 bln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - General Motors Financial Company
 on Monday sold $1 billion of senior notes in the 144a
private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, and Credit Suisse were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: GENERAL MOTORS FINANCIAL COMPANY

AMT $1 BLN      COUPON 4.75 PCT    MATURITY    08/15/2017
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   02/15/2013
MOODY'S Ba3     YIELD 4.75 PCT     SETTLEMENT  08/16/2012   
S&P BB-MINUS    SPREAD 404 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH DOUBLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

