BRIEF-Thai GMM Grammy unit to buy stake in TV broadcaster CTH
July 22, 2014 / 10:57 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Thai GMM Grammy unit to buy stake in TV broadcaster CTH

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 22 (Reuters) - GMM Grammy Pcl

* Says its subsidiary Z Trading Co signs a deal to buy an unidentified amount of stake in a pay television broadcaster CTH Pcl for 1.03 billion baht ($32.43 million), it said in a statement

* Says it will transfer a 100 percent in another subsidiary GMM B Co to pay for the CTH stake and expects the transaction to be completed within July 31

* Says the deal will support its cable television business given CTH has subscribers of more than 2.5 million households Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.7600 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong, editing by Louise Heavens)

