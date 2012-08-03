FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-GMP Capital posts loss on weak capital markets
August 3, 2012 / 10:51 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-GMP Capital posts loss on weak capital markets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Financial services company GMP Capital Inc reported a second-quarter loss as the European debt crisis weighed on capital markets and said equity underwriting has slowed considerably.

“The fragility of the capital markets environment has been exacerbated by ongoing European sovereign debt concerns and an anaemic global economic outlook,” CEO Harris Fricker said.

The company said capital markets revenue declined 7 percent to C$56.4 million as commission revenue fell on lower client trading volumes.

Volatile equity markets and a challenging credit environment hurt underwriting and new issues in the resource sector, particularly the small- to mid-cap mining sector.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders was C$4.1 million ($4.08 million), or 6 Canadian cents per basic share, compared with net income of C$2.7 million, or 4 Canadian cents per basic share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, GMP reported a net loss of 5 Canadian cents per basic share.

Overall revenue, which include GMP’s smaller wealth management and alternative investment businesses, fell 7 percent to C$62.7 million.

Shares of GMP, which has a market value of C$338 million, closed at C$4.75 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. ($1 = 1.0041 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

