India's GMR sells $35 mln stake in highway unit

NEW DELHI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - India’s GMR Infrastructure Ltd said on Tuesday it had sold its majority stake in a highway construction unit for about 2.22 billion rupees ($35 million), which will help the company reduce its debt.

GMR has sold its 74 percent stake in Ulundurpet Expressways to the India Infrastructure Fund of IDFC Ltd, a company statement said.

Indian infrastructure firms - many of whom have been struggling with debt, slow project execution times and the country’s weakening economy - have been looking to sell stakes in projects or units as a means of reducing their debt. ($1 = 62.8350 rupees) (Reporting by Matthias Williams; Editing by Anand Basu)