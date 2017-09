MUMBAI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - India’s GMR Infrastructure Ltd said on Friday it is raising $300 million from Kuwait Investment Authority by selling foreign currency convertible bonds due in 2075.

GMR will use the funds to repay some outstanding obligations, it said in a statement. (bit.ly/1PE25O4) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)