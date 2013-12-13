FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's GMR Infra says Istanbul airport stake sale not concluded
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 13, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

India's GMR Infra says Istanbul airport stake sale not concluded

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - India’s GMR Infrastructure Ltd said a deal to sell its 40 percent stake in Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen airport was in progress and not concluded yet, after a local newspaper reported it had sold the stake for 220 million euro ($302.58 million).

Malaysia Airports Holdings and TAV Havalimanlari are in separate talks with GMR to buy its 40 percent in Sabiha Gokcen airport, one of Istanbul’s two airports, sources told Reuters last week.

The Mint reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the development, that GMR had sold its stake in the airport to TAV. It said the deal was likely to be announced after terms are worked out with two other stakeholders in the airport.

Malaysia Airports, which already holds 20 percent in the airport, Turkish firm Limak, which owns 40 percent, and GMR acquired the operating rights to the airport for 20 years for 1.93 billion euros ($2.6 billion) in 2007.

GMR, whose business interest include airport, power and roads, said in a statement on Friday that the “right of first refusal process in respect of the sale of stake is in progress” and the deal was not concluded.

$1 = 0.7271 euros Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee in MUMBAI; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.