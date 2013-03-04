FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-India's GMR exits Singapore power project for $532 mln
March 4, 2013 / 2:01 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-India's GMR exits Singapore power project for $532 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

MUMBAI, March 4 (Reuters) - India’s GMR Group said it would sell its 70 percent stake in the Island Power Project in Singapore to FPM Power Holdings for S$660 million ($532 million).

The Indian group will net a profit of 13.56 billion rupees ($247 million) from the sale, which it will use in its domestic energy business where it is currently developing power projects totaling 5,790 megawatts, GMR said in a statement on Monday.

The gas-fired Island project is currently 96 percent complete and is expected to start operations by end-2013, GMR said. Malaysia’s Petronas holds the remaining 30 percent in the project.

Shares in GMR rose nearly 4 percent in a weak Mumbai market ahead of the deal announcement.

The cash-strapped Indian group has been looking to divest stakes in non-core assets since last year. Last month it sold a majority stake in a road project in India. GMR Infrastructure, a unit of the group, held net debt of nearly $7 billion at end-December and posted a net loss for the December quarter. ($1 = 1.24 Singapore dollars) ($1 = 54.90 rupees) (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; editing by Jane Baird)

