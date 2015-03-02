FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-GMT Communications promotes Natalie Tydeman to senior partner
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 2, 2015 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-GMT Communications promotes Natalie Tydeman to senior partner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - European private equity firm GMT Communications Partners said it promoted Natalie Tydeman to senior partner, effective January 2015.

The firm, which focuses on the content, communications infrastructure and tech-enabled services markets, said it also promoted Vikram Krishna to partner and Francois Stoessel to principal.

Tydeman has been with the firm since 2007 and most recently played a leading role in the acquisition of Seagull, a provider of computer-based training for seafarers.

She has worked in the communications industry for 17 years.

Krishna joined GMT Communications in 2005 and Stoessel joined as an associate in 2011. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.