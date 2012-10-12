FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GM's China micro-van joint venture Wuling names GM exec as EVP
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 12, 2012 / 1:00 AM / 5 years ago

GM's China micro-van joint venture Wuling names GM exec as EVP

Norihiko Shirouzu

2 Min Read

BEIJING Oct 12 (Reuters) - General Motors Co on Friday said that its minicar joint-venture producer in China appointed Ray Bierzynski as its executive vice president, to fill the position vacated by a manager who left the joint venture to work for Tata Motors.

Bierzynski, with GM since 1978, assumes his new job at SAIC GM Wuling Automobile Co amid shifting market and business conditions.

Once-zooming sales of no-frills micro-vans, which Wuling manufactures, are showing signs of a slowdown, and to keep demand for those workhorse vans expanding, the company is seeking business outside China.

Bierzynski, 52, replaced Karl Slym who GM said in August decided to leave Wuling after less than a year on the job to join Tata as managing director.

One thing Bierzynski brings to SAIC GM Wuling is his Asia-Pacific experience, the executive said in a telephone interview on Thursday. “For example, I am familiar with the Indian market from my previous role... I don’t have as steep a learning curve relative to the types of products needed in India and the (Asia-Pacific) market in general.”

Bierzynski had been executive director of GM’s electric-vehicle strategy for China since June 2011. From 2004 through 2009, Bierzynski was in Shanghai, first as president of GM’s Pan Asia Technical Automotive Center and later as vice president in charge of engineering for GM Asia Pacific.

During the first nine months of 2012, GM’s overall sales in China increased 10 percent from a year earlier to 2.08 million vehicles, of which 1.07 million vehicles came from sales by Wuling.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.