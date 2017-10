COPENHAGEN, May 3 (Reuters) - Danish hearing aid and headset maker GN Store Nord kept its full-year 2012 guidance steady on Thursday after reporting a bigger-than-expected rise in profits and revenue for the first quarter.

The company said it still saw organic growth of more than 5 percent and earnings before interest tax and ammortisation (EBITA) of 800-900 million crowns before non-recurring restructuring costs of up to 200 million. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)