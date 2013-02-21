FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GN Store quarterly profit misses estimates, to improve margins
#Healthcare
February 21, 2013

GN Store quarterly profit misses estimates, to improve margins

COPENHAGEN, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Danish hearing aid maker GN Store Nord reported a weaker-than-expected fourth quarter profit on Thursday and said it would aim to improve margins this year.

Quarterly earnings before interest, taxation and amortisation (EBITA) fell to 301 million Danish crowns ($54 million) from 878 million crowns a year earlier.

It forecast 2013 EBITA at 1.19 billion to 1.28 billion crowns excluding restructuring costs and said it would aim to raise its EBITA margin to around 19 percent from 9.9 percent in 2012. ($1 = 5.5797 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; editing by Jason Neely)

