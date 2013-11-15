FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-GN Store Nord upgrades guidance as profit rises
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 15, 2013 / 7:50 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-GN Store Nord upgrades guidance as profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to Reuters alert)

COPENHAGEN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Danish hearing aid and headset maker GN Store Nord upgraded its full-year guidance as it reported a jump in third-quarter profits in line with analysts’ expectations.

The group’s core earnings are now forecast at 1.29 billion Danish crowns ($232.8 million), up from the previous estimate of 1.24 billion crowns because of higher than expected sales in its hearing aid unit. ($1 = 5.5422 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.