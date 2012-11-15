FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GN Store Nord Q3 in line with expectations
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 15, 2012 / 7:16 AM / 5 years ago

GN Store Nord Q3 in line with expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Danish hearing aids and headsets maker GN Store Nord reported third-quarter profits in line with expectations on Thursday and only made minor changes to its outlook.

Underlying earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) rose to 195 million Danish crowns in July-September from 173 million a year earlier, in line with an average forecast of 194 million in a Reuters poll.

GN Store Nord kept guidance for full-year 2012 EBITA unchanged at a range of 815 million to 875 million.

The company narrowed the organic growth guidance slightly to 4-5 percent from a previous guidance of 4-6 percent.

Reporting by Johan Ahlander

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.