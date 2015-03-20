FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Denmark's GN Store Nord initiates 500 mln DKK buyback
March 20, 2015 / 9:06 AM / 2 years ago

Denmark's GN Store Nord initiates 500 mln DKK buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 20 (Reuters) - Denmark’s GN Store Nord said it would initiate a 500 million-Danish crown ($72 million) share buyback programme, starting on Friday and concluding no later than on Oct 29, 2015 to reduce the company’s share capital.

The share price was up 0.5 percent at 155 crowns after the announcement. The maker of hearing aids said at such a price, the number of shares that could be bought back would amount to around 1.9 percent of its share capital. ($1 = 6.9712 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki)

