FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
UPDATE 1-Hearing aid maker GN launches new device with remote fitting
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 3, 2017 / 12:18 PM / 5 months ago

UPDATE 1-Hearing aid maker GN launches new device with remote fitting

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds CEO, analyst)

April 3 (Reuters) - GN Store Nord's hearing aid unit GN Hearing says:

* Launches new hearing aid, ReSound LiNX 3D

* The new device offers remote fitting and hearing aid updates

* "After an initial fit in the clinic, the user can request assistance for any fine-tuning of their settings wherever they are," it said in a statement

* "This is something we believe a large part of the customers will use. Today you have to go back to the clinic 3-7 times during the first couple of months to get it adjusted," GN Hearing CEO Anders Hedegaard told Reuters

* The World Health Organisation estimates there are 360 million people - over 5 percent of the world's population - with a disabling loss of hearing, yet current hearing aid production meets less than 10 percent of global need

* "They are selling a product that noone wants and when you do that, it is very important that the start-up and fitting phase is as smooth as possible," said Sydbank analyst Morten Imsgard

* He said the new product could remedy the problem the industry has with people returning their devices in the early phase and might increase the low penetration rates

* The product is being launched in all primary markets during May, and Hedegaard said the firm aims to get it into the important U.S. Veterans Affairs channel in November

* Military veterans are a key customer in the United States, accounting for around 20 percent of all hearing aid units sold there

* GN Hearing's 2017 guidance already included the ReSound LiNX 3D launch, it said Source text: bit.ly/2osqvCm Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Teis Jensen)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.