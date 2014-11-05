UPDATE 1-GN Store Nord says gives up significant M&A opportunity

(Adds source and analyst, share buyback, share price)

COPENHAGEN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - GN Store Nord has decided to drop “a significant M&A opportunity that had the potential to transform GN”, the Danish hearing aid and headset maker said on Wednesday.

It declined to name the takeover target, but one source familiar with the matter told Reuters that it had scrapped plans to buy Siemens’s hearing aid unit.

German engineering group Siemens is likely to pick EQT this week to buy its hearing aids unit for about 2 billion euros ($2.5 billion), two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters last week.

GN Store Nord’s finance chief Anders Boyer told Reuters in August that management had discussed internally whether a deal with Siemens would be possible. “Otherwise we would not have done our job as a professional company,” he said.

Brokerage firm Bernstein Research wrote in a note to clients on Wednesday: “Although they do not name the potential target, we believe it to have been Siemens’ hearing aid unit.”

In GN Store Nord’s statement on Wednesday, it said it would book one-off costs of about 95 million Danish crowns ($15.9 million) in the third quarter - owing to the extensive due diligence and analysis of the potential deal, carried out with the help of consultants.

The company also announced a new share buyback programme of 500 million Danish crowns ($84 million), to begin on Nov 6, 2014 and end by March 19 next year.

By 1401 GMT shares in GN Store Nord were up 2.56 percent while the Copenhagen main index was up 0.6 percent.

(1 US dollar = 5.9615 Danish crown)