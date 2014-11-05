FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 5, 2014 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

GN Store Nord gives up significant M&A opportunity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - GN Store Nord has decided to drop “a significant M&A opportunity that had the potential to transform GN”, the Danish hearing aid and headset maker said on Wednesday.

Due to the extensive due diligence and analysis of the potential deal, with the help of consultants, the company will book one-off costs of about 95 million Danish crowns ($15.9 million) in the third quarter, it said.

The announcement did not give the name of the M&A opportunity or any financial details about the proposed deal. (1 US dollar = 5.9628 Danish crown) (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by David Clarke)

