GN Store Nord rebrands subsidiaries

COPENHAGEN, May 27 (Reuters) - The Danish hearing-aid maker changed the names of its subsidiaries on Friday in efforts to support a new brand platform.

The hearing aid subsidiary, GN Resound, has changed its name to GN Hearing. The Resound brand will be continued as well as the Beltone, Interton and Otometrics brands.

The headset business, GN Netcom, has changed name to GN Audio and will exclusively run under the Jabra brand.

GN Store Nord will continue to be the name of the parent company, listed on Denmark's main index. (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard)