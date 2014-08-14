GN Store Nord Q2 a touch below forecast, keeps 2014 targets

COPENHAGEN, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Danish hearing aid and headset maker GN Store Nord reported on Thursday second quarter results a touch under analysts’ expectations and kept its 2014 guidance.

EBITA in the quarter rose to 302 million Danish crowns ($54 million) from 291 million crowns a year earlier, just below an average estimate of 325 million crowns in a Reuters poll. .

It kept its 2014 EBITA guidance of more than 1.33 billion crowns and organic revenue growth of more than 8 percent.