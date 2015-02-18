FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GN Store Nord Q4 in line with forecast
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
February 18, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 3 years ago

GN Store Nord Q4 in line with forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Danish hearing aid and headset maker GN Store Nord reported fourth-quarter core profit (EBITA) in line with forecasts on Wednesday and said it expected a higher profit in 2015.

GN Store Nord said earnings before interest, taxation and amortisation rose to 477 million crowns ($73 million) from 390 million crowns a year earlier, in line with an average estimate of 478 million in a Reuters poll.

The company forecast 2015 EBITA of more than 1.48 billion crowns up from 1.26 billion in 2014.

$1 = 6.5263 Danish crowns Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Balazs Koranyi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.