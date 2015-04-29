FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GN Store Nord Q1 EBITA below forecast, keeps outlook
April 29, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

GN Store Nord Q1 EBITA below forecast, keeps outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 29 (Reuters) - Danish hearing aid and headset maker GN Store Nord reported first-quarter core profit (EBITA) a touch below forecasts on Wednesday and confirmed its full-year guidance.

GN Store Nord said earnings before interest, taxation and amortisation rose to 291 million Danish crowns ($43 million) from 253 million crowns a year earlier, below an average estimate of 303 million crowns in a Reuters poll.

The company still sees 2015 EBITA of more than 1.48 billion crowns and organic revenue growth of more than 8 pct. ($1 = 6.8034 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)

