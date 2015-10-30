FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-GN Store Nord lowers EBITA guidance
#Corrections News
October 30, 2015 / 7:02 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-GN Store Nord lowers EBITA guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show negative numbers, paragraph 4)

COPENHAGEN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Danish hearing aid and headset maker GN Store Nord reported third-quarter core profit (EBITA) a touch below forecasts on Friday and lowered its full-year EBITA guidance.

GN Store Nord said earnings before interest, taxation and amortisation rose to 333 from 228 million crowns a year earlier, below an average estimate of 359 million crowns in a Reuters poll.

The company now sees 2015 EBITA of around 1,465 billion crowns from previous guidance of 1,480 billion crowns and organic revenue growth to be the low end of 6-7 pct.

GN Store Nord says following decision by German Federal Supreme Court, EBITA guidance for 2015 for “other” is updated from around -60 million Danish crowns to around -75 million Danish crowns. (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; Editing by Michael Perry)

