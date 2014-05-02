FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-GN Store Nord Q1 lags forecast, keeps guidance
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 2, 2014 / 5:56 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-GN Store Nord Q1 lags forecast, keeps guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats item to additional subscribers with no changes)

COPENHAGEN, May 2 (Reuters) - Danish hearing aid and headset maker GN Store Nord reported a weaker-than-expected first-quarter earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) on Friday.

Quarterly EBITA fell to 253 million Danish crowns ($47 million) from 258 million crowns a year earlier, below an average estimate of 273 million crowns in a Reuters poll. .

It kept its 2014 EBITA guidance of more than 1.33 billion crowns, and organic revenue growth of more than 8 percent.

$1 = 5.3830 Danish crowns Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.