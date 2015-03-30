FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GNC Holdings strikes deal with NY Attorney General over herbal supplements
March 30, 2015 / 12:15 PM / 2 years ago

GNC Holdings strikes deal with NY Attorney General over herbal supplements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Nutritional supplements maker GNC Holdings Inc said it had reached an agreement with the New York Attorney General, affirming its Herbal Plus products were in compliance with the Food and Drug Administration’s guidelines.

The company was one of four in February to remove these dietary supplements from their shelves in New York after they got subpoenas from the state’s attorney general, Eric Schneiderman, demanding evidence for the health claims printed on the product labels.

Both internal and independent third party tests had proved that GNC’s “products are safe, pure, properly labeled and in full compliance with all regulatory requirements”, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The company said it had restored its full assortment of Herbal Plus products to its stores in New York. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

