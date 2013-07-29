FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GN Store Nord raises outlook on hearing aid boost
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 29, 2013 / 6:51 AM / in 4 years

GN Store Nord raises outlook on hearing aid boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 29 (Reuters) - Denmark’s GN Store Nord said on Monday it had raised its outlook for sales and earnings this year on the back of stronger growth and market share gains in its hearing aid business, GN ReSound.

The company said it now saw organic revenue growth at the Resound unit of more than 7 percent in compared to a previous outlook of 4-6 percent with core earnings (EBITDA) of more than 825 million crowns ($147 million) compared to previously 775-825 million.

The increase was reflected in the outlook for the overall group, which competes with Swiss group Sonova, Germany’s Siemens and William Demant, with organic sales seen up more than 11 percent compared to 9-12 percent previously.

Group core earning were seen at more than 1.23 billion crowns compared to previous guidance for 1.19-1.28 billion.

$1 = 5.6213 Danish crowns Reporting by Niklas Pollard, editing by Mia Shanley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.