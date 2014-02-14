FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GN Store Nord core profit rises less than expected
February 14, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

GN Store Nord core profit rises less than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Danish hearing aid and headset maker GN Store Nord reported a weaker-than-expected fourth quarter core profit (EBITA) on Friday.

Quarterly earnings before interest, taxation and amortisation rose to 390 million Danish crowns ($71.42 million) from 301 million crowns a year earlier, below an average estimate of 404 million in a Reuters poll.

It forecast 2014 EBITA of more than 1.33 billion crowns, and organic revenue growth of more than 8 percent.

$1 = 5.4603 Danish crowns Reporting by Stine Jacobsen. Editing by Jane Merriman

