GN Store Nord core profit rises less than expected

COPENHAGEN, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Danish hearing aid and headset maker GN Store Nord reported a weaker-than-expected fourth quarter core profit (EBITA) on Friday.

Quarterly earnings before interest, taxation and amortisation rose to 390 million Danish crowns ($71.42 million) from 301 million crowns a year earlier, below an average estimate of 404 million in a Reuters poll.

It forecast 2014 EBITA of more than 1.33 billion crowns, and organic revenue growth of more than 8 percent.