GN Store Nord Q2 profits rise in line with forecast
#Healthcare
August 9, 2012 / 6:21 AM / in 5 years

GN Store Nord Q2 profits rise in line with forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Danish hearing aids and headsets maker GN Store Nord reported higher second-quarter profits roughly in line with forecasts on Thursday, helped by topline growth, market share gains and a restructuring programme.

Underlying earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) rose to 185 million Danish crowns ($30.71 million) in April-June from 13 6 m illion a year earlier, narrowly exceeding an average forecast of 180 million in the Reuters poll.

GN Store Nord narrowed guidance for full-year 2012 EBITA to a range of 815 million to 875 million crowns from an earlier range of 800 million to 900 million and specified its organic revenue growth forecast to 4-6 percent from an earlier outlook of “more than 5 percent.”

The company said it would launch a new 400 million crowns share buyback programme to follow its current 1.3 billion crowns programme and said the buyback plan reflected “continued improvement of business fundamentals and performance.” ($1 = 6.0235 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

