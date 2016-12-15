FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 15, 2016 / 7:21 AM / 8 months ago

Britain's Go-Ahead says Southern rail strikes hitting costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - British transport operator Go-Ahead said its full-year expectations for its rail division were slightly below previous forecasts due to the repeated strike action on its Southern rail contract.

The Southern network is part of Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), which is 65 percent owned by Go-Ahead alongside France's Keolis. It has faced widespread criticism from passengers, politicians and the media after months of strikes, cancellations and delays on trains into London.

The company said it expected passenger revenue from GTR to be down about 4 percent in the half year, compared with a 3 percent fall in the first quarter. That would increase costs around the contract, it said. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by David Clarke)

