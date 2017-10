LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Go-Ahead Group PLC : * Strong trading has continued into Q1 and expectations for FY remain unchanged * Sets target to organically grow bus operating profit* to £100M by 2015/2016 * Remains committed to operating in the UK rail market * Looks forward to working with dft review team to help shape the future of UK

rail franchising * We remain suitably cautious about the medium term wider economic outlook