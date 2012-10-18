FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Go-Ahead committed to UK rail despite franchise flaws
October 18, 2012 / 6:36 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Go-Ahead committed to UK rail despite franchise flaws

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - British transport group Go-Ahead said it would continue to operate in the UK rail market despite recently discovered flaws in the bidding process for the country’s rail franchises.

“We remain committed to operating in the UK rail market,” said Go-Ahead’s chief executive David Brown.

“Following the Department for Transport’s (DfT) announcement regarding the postponement of current rail franchise competitions and a review of the franchising process, Go-Ahead looks forward to working with the review team to help shape the future of UK rail franchising.”

The British government has started two independent reviews to focus on the botched West Coast Mainline competition and the wider DfT rail franchise system.

Flaws in the bidding process were unearthed as the DfT was preparing for a legal challenge by Virgin Trains over the decision not to award its franchise to FirstGroup.

Go-Ahead had been shortlisted to bid for the new Thameslink rail franchise, a London commuter route, which has been put on hold as part of the government review.

The company, which operates the Southern, Southeastern and London Midland rail franchises, on Thursday reported strong growth across its rail and bus businesses in its first quarter.

Go-Ahead said it saw significant potential to grow its bus business and announced a target to organically grow bus operating profit to 100 million pounds ($161.67 million) by 2015/2016.

However, it said it was cautious about the medium term wider economic outlook.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
