FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Go-Ahead, part-owner of Southern rail, posts higher profits
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 2, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Go-Ahead, part-owner of Southern rail, posts higher profits

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Transport group Go-Ahead, one of the companies behind the strike-hit Southern rail network in Britain, reported a 17 percent rise in annual profits, boosted by strong demand for bus and train travel.

Go-Ahead posted adjusted operating profit of 157.4 million pounds ($209 million) in the 12 months ended July 2 2016, compared with 134.7 million a year before and beating a consensus forecast of 153.6 million.

The company, whose rail services carry about a third of all passengers across Britain, is under pressure to improve the Southern network after months of strikes, cancellations and delays.

Disruption on the Southern part of the wider Govia Thameslink Railway, a partnership in which Go-Ahead holds 65 percent alongside France's Keolis, forced Go-Ahead to warn in June that the seven-year rail contract would now produce margins nearer to 1.5 percent, compared with the 3 percent margin it previously expected. ($1 = 0.7530 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.