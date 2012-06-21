FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Go-Ahead sees tough 2012/13 for rail unit
June 21, 2012 / 6:26 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Go-Ahead sees tough 2012/13 for rail unit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Sees FY underlying bus revenues up 4 pct

* Rail franchises delivered good growth in 2011/12

* Ecomonic conditions to weigh on rail unit in 2012/13

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - British transport group Go-Ahead said it had performed well in the last year but that it expects tough economic conditions to hit profits at its rail business in 2012/13.

“Looking ahead to the next financial year, we expect the performance of our bus business to remain strong,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

“In rail, we expect slower than assumed economic growth rates to impact performance and, as stated in April, 6 million pounds ($9.4 million) of rail bid costs are forecast next year.”

Go-Ahead said it expected like-for-like passenger revenue at its bus business to rise by around 4 percent in the year to the end of June 2012. It sees passenger growth of around 3 percent.

The company, which operates the Southern, Southeastern and London Midland rail franchises, said Southern and Southeastern would deliver like-for-like revenue growth of around 8.5 and 10 percent, respectively.

London Midland revenues are expected to grow by 8 percent, it said.

Shares in Go-Ahead, which have fallen 8 percent in the last three months, closed at 1,219 pence on Wednesday, valuing the group at around 522 million pounds.

