4 months ago
Soccer pitch operator Goals Soccer confirms talks with Powerleague
April 24, 2017 / 7:20 AM / 4 months ago

Soccer pitch operator Goals Soccer confirms talks with Powerleague

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Goals Soccer Centres Plc, the five-a-side football pitch operator, confirmed that it was in early discussions with privately owned Powerleague Group to explore possibilities of a merger.

The company's response comes after media reports suggested that it was in talks with Powerleague to combine the two businesses.

"The preliminary discussions with Powerleague are but one of the strategic opportunities currently being assessed by the Goals Board," Goals Soccer Centres said in a statement.

At this stage, no commercial or financial terms have been agreed and no decision on any course of action has been made by the board, Goals Soccer said.

The two pitch operators are examining a merger that would create a major international leisure player, the Sky News reported on Sunday. bit.ly/2pRcT4t (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

