Patron Capital ends talks with Britain's Goals Soccer
August 8, 2012 / 11:41 AM / 5 years ago

Patron Capital ends talks with Britain's Goals Soccer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Patron Capital said it would terminate takeover talks with Goals Soccer Centres Plc and that it would not make an offer for the British operator of recreational football centres.

Last month, Goals Soccer Centres, which runs five-a-side football centres in the United Kingdom, accepted a 73.1 million pound ($114.40 million) buyout offer from the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, one of Canada’s biggest pension funds.

At the time, Patron was also in talks with Goals Soccer and had said it was considering its options.

