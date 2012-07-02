UPDATE 1-Powerleague owners Patron Capital mulling Goals Soccer bid

July 2 (Reuters) - British equity firm Patron Capital said it may offer to buy out Goals Soccer Centres Plc, three months after the football centre operator said it received a preliminary approach from a Canadian pension fund.

On Monday, the Daily Telegraph said Patron Capital, which owns British five-a-side football company Powerleague, had started due diligence and was close to tabling an offer for Goals Soccer.

Goals Soccer, which runs 42 five-a-side football sites in Britain, received an approach from Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan in April, which analysts estimated could result in a deal valued at up to 76.8 million pounds ($120.46 million).

The Canadian pension fund has until July 9 to table a firm bid for the company, which had a market value of about 61 million pounds as of Friday.

Goals Soccer confirmed it received an approach from Patron Capital, but added that it continued to be in discussions with Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan.