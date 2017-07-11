(Adds CEO comments, details, updates share movements)
By Noor Zainab Hussain
July 11 Price comparison website operator
Gocompare.Com Group Plc said it was well positioned for
the rest of 2017 and forecast a 22 percent jump in first-half
adjusted operating profit, boosted by improving marketing
margins.
Shares in Gocompare, which have risen over 40 percent since
it demerged with insurer esure and listed in November,
were up 5 percent at 109.6 pence at 0845 GMT on the London Stock
Exchange.
Economic weakness coupled with rising prices have made price
comparison websites operated by Gocompare and
Moneysupermarket.com increasingly popular as consumers
look to tighten their purse strings.
British consumers have suffered the longest decline in their
spending power since the 1970s, official data published last
month showed, amid slowing wage growth and accelerating
inflation, caused by the pound's slide since the UK's vote to
exit the European Union.
One out of five Britons switch household expenditure items
or financial services products regularly, while three out of
five switch providers at times, Gocompare Chief Executive
Officer Matthew Crummack told Reuters.
He added that legal changes and a rise in the insurance
premium tax could drive up prices and that along with a
"pressured" macroeconomic environment could cause consumers to
shop around more.
"I think it's very early yet for us to say that there is any
concrete macro-trend appearing, but certainly our expectation
over time is a combination of factors would generally drive a
change in consumer behaviour," Crummack said.
Gocompare.com allows customers to compare rates of insurance
policies, financial products and energy tariffs.
The company's marketing margin is estimated to have risen to
40 percent from 34.5 percent last year, said Peel Hunt analyst
Malcolm Morgan.
He raised his full-year pretax profit estimate for the
company by 8 percent to about 32.6 million pounds and said new
campaigns are expected to accelerate Gocompare's second-half
revenue growth by more than 12 percent.
Gocompare has forecast high single-digit revenue growth in
percentage terms for the full year.
Crummack said the group had spent a "modest portion" of
Gocompare's cash generation to buy a minority stake in
robo-adviser Mortgage Gym.
Gocompare has also signed a marketing deal with Haymarket
Media, the owner of Autocar magazine, to provide insurance
quotes and information to readers, in turn driving traffic,
Crummack said.
"(The deals are) important steps on the group's journey to
diversify its revenue base away from insurance," Hargreaves
Lansdown equity analyst Nicholas Hyett said.
($1 = 0.7768 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Amrutha Gayathri)