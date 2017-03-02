FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2017 / 7:29 AM / 6 months ago

Gocompare.com posts 30 pct rise in 2016 adjusted operating profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - Price comparison website Gocompare.Com Group Plc reported a 30 percent jump in full-year operating profit, adjusting for the costs of listing and share-based payment charges.

The company, which demerged from British insurer esure Group Plc in November, said adjusted operating profit for the year ended Dec. 31 rose to 30 million pounds ($36.81 million) from 23.1 million pounds a year earlier.

Analysts say a controversial decision this week to cut the discount rate for personal injury claims will push up lump sum payments and may bring more traffic to websites like Gocompare, which allows customers to compare insurance rates and prices of financial, travel and business products, utilities and household services.

Gocompare.com said it would not pay a final dividend for 2016.

$1 = 0.8150 pounds Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Maiya Keidan; editing by Carolyn Cohn

