UPDATE 1-Web host Go Daddy appoints former Yahoo executive as CEO
December 11, 2012 / 4:50 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Web host Go Daddy appoints former Yahoo executive as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Go Daddy, one of the world’s biggest Internet hosting firms, appointed Yahoo Inc’s former Chief Product Officer Blake Irving as chief executive.

He will take over from interim CEO Scott Wagner on Jan. 7. Irving left Yahoo, where he headed a centralized products group that straddled several client types, on April 27.

“Blake Irving’s deep technology experience and his history of developing new cutting-edge products and leading large global teams make him a ... compelling choice to drive Go Daddy to the next level of its ... growth,” said Bob Parsons, Go Daddy’s executive chairman and founder.

Irving also served in various positions at Microsoft Corp from 1992 to 2007.

Go Daddy, which describes itself as the top provider of domain names, filed to go public in 2006 but withdrew its IPO due to poor market conditions.

