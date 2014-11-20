FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GoDaddy aims to list next year, seeks $4.5 bln valuation-NY Post
November 20, 2014 / 4:50 PM / 3 years ago

GoDaddy aims to list next year, seeks $4.5 bln valuation-NY Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - GoDaddy Inc is planning an initial public offering early next year that would value the world’s biggest provider of web addresses at roughly $4.5 billion, the New York Post said.

GoDaddy, backed by KKR & Co and Silver Lake Management LLC, first filed to go public in June.

Chief financial officer, Scott Wagner, met with analysts last week to give an update on the company and stressed GoDaddy's desire to diversify to compete with rivals, the Post said, citing a source. (bit.ly/1p2Rb8b)

GoDaddy and other internet domain registration providers are under pressure after Google Inc began testing a domain registration service in June this year. (bit.ly/1qtn0E7)

GoDaddy and KKR declined to comment on the report. Silver Lake did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment. (Reporting By Subrat Patnaik and Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

