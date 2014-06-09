GoDaddy files for IPO of up to $100 mln

June 9 (Reuters) - Web hosting company GoDaddy Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Monday to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of Class A common stock.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan and Citigroup are the lead underwriters for the IPO, Scottsdale, Arizona-based GoDaddy told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)