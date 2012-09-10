FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Web host GoDaddy hit by technical problem, sites down
September 10, 2012 / 8:01 PM / 5 years ago

Web host GoDaddy hit by technical problem, sites down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - GoDaddy, a leading Internet domain registrar and web-hosting company, was hit by technical problems knocking some of the sites it supports offline, the company said.

A recording on GoDaddy’s customer service phoneline on Monday said services including email and some customer websites were experiencing problems and that technicians were working on the problem.

“So many messages, can’t get to you all... Sorry to hear all your frustration. We’re working feverishly to resolve as soon as possible,” GoDaddy said on its Twitter account.

The company’s own website was also down. (Reporting By Noel Randewich; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)

