GoDaddy's revenue rises 17.5 pct due to customer additions
May 12, 2015 / 8:16 PM / 2 years ago

GoDaddy's revenue rises 17.5 pct due to customer additions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Web-hosting company GoDaddy Inc posted a 17.5 percent rise in revenue in its first quarterly report as a public company, helped by customer additions and an increase in revenue per average user.

The company’s net loss narrowed to $43.4 million, or 34 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, from $51.3 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $376.3 million from $320.2 million. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

