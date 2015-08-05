FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GoDaddy revenue rises 16.5 pct
August 5, 2015 / 8:26 PM / 2 years ago

GoDaddy revenue rises 16.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Web-hosting company GoDaddy Inc reported a 16.5 percent jump in quarterly revenue as it earned more per user and its customer base expanded.

The net loss attributable to the company narrowed to $29.8 million in the quarter ended June 30 from $37.6 million a year earlier.

On a per Class A share basis, loss widened to 46 cents per share from 29 cents per share due to an increase in outstanding shares.

Revenue rose to $394.5 million from $338.5 million. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

