CORRECTED-GoDaddy fourth-quarter revenue rises 14.4 percent
February 17, 2016 / 9:20 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-GoDaddy fourth-quarter revenue rises 14.4 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say revenue rose 14.4 percent, not 34 percent)

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Web-hosting company GoDaddy Inc reported a 14.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand for its domain registration and Web hosting services.

The company broke even on a per share basis, compared with a loss of 21 cents a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $425.4 million from $371.7 million a year earlier. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

