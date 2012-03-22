Godrej Properties' up to $91mln share auction covered

MUMBAI, March 22 (Reuters) - Indian real estate developer Godrej Properties’ share sale to raise up to $91 million was fully covered on Thursday, stock exchange data showed.

Institutional investors bid for 7.5 million shares by 3:30 p.m. (1000 GMT) of the 7.4 million shares on offer via a newly approved auction programme, the Bombay Stock Exchange website showed. The auction closes at 5:00 p.m.

Godrej has set the price band at 575 rupees to 620 rupees per share for the sale.

Shares in the company provisionally closed 3.3 percent down at 618 rupees, while the broader Mumbai market provisionally closed down 2.5 percent. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)