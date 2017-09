April 28 (Reuters) - GoerTek Inc

* Says Q1 net profit up 35.3 percent y/y at 257.8 million yuan ($41.22 million)

* Says to invest 10 million yuan in setting up a subsidiary in Shanghai

($1 = 6.2536 Chinese Yuan)