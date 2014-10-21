FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Electronics
October 21, 2014 / 11:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Audio components maker Goertek's Q3 profit up, to take stake in Danish firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Goertek Inc

* Says Q3 net profit up 29.8 percent y/y at 465.3 million yuan(76.02 million US dollar)

* Says signs agreement to acquire 83 percent stake in Denmark’s Dynaudio Holding A/S for $41.5 million

* Says board agrees to boost capital of its four overseas units by a combined $50 million

* Says shares to resume trading on Oct 22

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yUzYRT; bit.ly/1opBPL2; bit.ly/1uyOLKU; bit.ly/1nxL8I1

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1205 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

