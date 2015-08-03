FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italian packager Goglio says no sale process underway
August 3, 2015 / 1:13 PM / 2 years ago

Italian packager Goglio says no sale process underway

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Italian packaging company Goglio said on Monday it had not launched any process for a sale of the company, adding that its owners did not want to give up control.

On Friday people familiar with the matter said Goglio had hired an adviser to bring the packager to the market some time in the autumn.

“At present there is no type of talks for a sale underway for either part or all the company and the family owners remain committed,” said Davide Jarach, head of strategic development at the company.

The Goglio family owns the whole company.

People with knowledge of the matter said on Friday an auction for Goglio would kick off in the autumn, adding the company could be of interest to a private equity firm. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
