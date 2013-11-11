FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
In-flight Internet provider Gogo raises revenue forecast
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
November 11, 2013 / 2:40 PM / 4 years ago

In-flight Internet provider Gogo raises revenue forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Gogo Inc, a provider of in-flight Internet, raised the high end of its full-year revenue forecast range as more airlines signed up for its service, sending its shares up 18 percent in early trading.

The company also reported better-than-expected quarterly results, driven by a 48 percent jump in revenue.

Gogo said last month that it would provide in-flight Internet service on Japan Airlines Co Ltd’s domestic fleet of 77 aircraft, marking its first significant international contract.

Gogo supplies Internet service to about 80 percent of U.S. aircraft.

The company is also expected to benefit from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration ending a long-standing ban on the use of certain electronic devices throughout the flight.

Gogo said it now expected full-year revenue of $305 million-$325 million compared with $305 million-$315 million earlier.

The company’s net loss narrowed to $18.7 million, or 22 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $29.0 million, or $4.27 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $85.4 million.

Sales at the company’s commercial aviation business in North America jumped 53 percent to $50.6 million, while those at its business aviation division rose about 42 percent.

Analysts had expected a loss of 30 cents per share on revenue of $76.84 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Gogo went public in June with an initial public offering price of $17 per share, the higher end of its expected price range.

The stock was up at $22.31 in early trading on the Nasdaq on Monday. (Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.